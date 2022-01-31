Robert “Bob” Davies, 79, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Nancy Lee Gunden, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Anthony "Bob" Guzzi, 84, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Roy Edwin “Jake” Kesner, 98, of Hopwood, Pa., and formerly of Kline, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jean Cathay Lohr, 80, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norma Pearl Heatwole Petre, 88, of Dayton, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at The Heartland Home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eston Wayne “Butch” Propst, 76, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died at his home in Moyers Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Margaret Lee Dovel Sipe, 90, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Floyd Edward “Jim” Sites, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 28. 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Hazel Mae Woods, 92, of Criders, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
