King Morris Beckwith Sr., 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Benny Lee Bowman, 84, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements
Ronald Dean Cummings, 82, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Louis Van Der Eems, 86, of Broadway, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ona Green Hedrick, 83, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ruth Stein (Pee) Hott, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert Jackson "Bob" Lam, 85, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Richard Pearl "Hillbilly" Losh, 67, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Mount Solon, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Elsie Marie Martin, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Noah Houston Plaugher, 89, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John Schneider, 102, of Massanutten, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Bruce Stephen Stilwell, 76, of Rockingham County, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.