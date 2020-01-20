Buelah Armantha Bowman, 98, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Christopher Nicholas Cox, 30, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shirlee Del Signore Dean, 84, of Elkton, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Bonnie Kaye (Morris) Freeman, 63, of Luray, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Douglas Franklin Hammer Sr., 73, of Elkton, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
John William Howdyshell, 63, of Mount Solon, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Roy Clinton McAllister, 75, of Mount Sidney, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Alston Ray Mongold, 83, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Retha Mae (Simmons) Pitsenbarger, 90, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Moyers, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Pendleton Manor.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Madaline “Mitzie” Harper Preston died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home in Lake Pointe Village.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jeanette Nina Taylor, 95, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Clark Taylor, 53, of Stanley, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
