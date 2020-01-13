Donald L. “Donnie” Cave Jr. , 78, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Skyview Springs in Luray.
Johnson funeral service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Thomas 'Tom' Patrick Downing of Harrisonburg died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eva Louise Good, 83, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Jean Myers Getz Link, 84, of New Market, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Marshall Eugene Paulin, 71, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Duane Porter, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Lee Pratt, 54, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daniel S. Shifflett, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
