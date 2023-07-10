Gloria Jean Washington Clarke, 73, of Richmond, died Friday, June 30, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by March Funeral Home in Richmond.
Richard Harrison Crider Jr., 53, of West Virginia, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fairfield, Texas.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jacqueline "Jackie" Flick, 80, of Bridgewater, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joseph Patrick "Pat" Harahan, 83, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Springfield, died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Syvilla Dofflemyer Hensley, 87, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Franklin Hinegardner, 69, of Keezletown, died Friday, July 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Michael Douglas 'Mike' Majors, 48, of Roanoke, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Koren "Fae" Rawlings, 73, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, July 7, 2023, while a patient at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. is handling arrangements.
Lucile Vaughn of Bridgewater, died June 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ronald "Ron" Leith Wolverton, 75, of Grottoes, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
