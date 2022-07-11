Velma Mae (Strawderman) Burgandine, 85, of Deerfield, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Rachel Ann Dove, 41, of Timberville, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruby Lee (McDonald) Hines, 95, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Richard James Juarez, 70, of Broadway, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
John Robert Wilkinson, 98, of Dayton, died Friday, July 8, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.