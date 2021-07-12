Michael James "Mike" Baiotto, 76, of Staunton, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Stephen Wayne Campbell, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rudolph C. Eppard, 83, of Elkton, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Phyllis Jean Humphrey, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Leroy D. Riggleman, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
John Ervin Rodes, 94, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Stewart Spencer, 84, of Rockingham, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Pauline Starke Warinner Wysor, 95, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
