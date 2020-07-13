Catherine Ann Smith Caplinger, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Timothy Lee Congdon, 62, of Manning, S.C., died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Edisto Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Orangeburg, S.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Lee Heishman, 70, of Lost City, W.Va., died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Ruby Yvonne Hensley, 89, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Joseph Daniel “Jo” Herron, 38, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bonnie K. Hulvey, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Glen Calvin Hulvey, 89, of Broadway, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Wenger House of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Odessa Etta Lantz, 93, of Bergton, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Judith Ann Marafino, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eugene Nelson Sours, 86, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
