Lewis Edward Barger, 87, of Sun City Center, Fla., died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at South Bay Hospital.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kay Mumbert Bowman, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Leonard “Mudball” Burner, 81, of Luray, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Misty Lyn Funkhouser, 47, of Timberville, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Faye (Wimer) McNett, 93, of Montezuma, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Ellen Simmers, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Kent General Hospital in Dover, Del.
Arrangements are by Torbert Funeral Home in Dover, Del.
Claude Junior Winegard, 87, of Grottoes, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Anna Elizabeth Wright, 69, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.