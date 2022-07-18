Darrell Dallas Durley, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Billy Page Good Sr., 85, of Stanley, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Dorothy Whitmore Jones, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nelsie McDorman Kiracofe, 93, of Rockingham, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jerry O. McLeod Sr., 83, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Katherine "Kitty" Puffenberger, 85, of Elizabethtown, Pa., died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Masonic Health Care Center.
Arrangements are by Spence Funeral Home in Manheim, Pa.
Kenneth J. Whyte, 57, of Luray, died Friday, July 15, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements
