Bonnie Kay Alger, 68, of Stanley, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dwight David Beck, 68, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, July 16, 2021, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janice Alvina Dinges, 86, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Florence Janet Runion, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phyllis Jean Wilberger Smith, 76, of Port Republic, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.