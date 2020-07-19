Colette Lynn Best, 45, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Victoria Cubbage Bryant, 66, of Elkton, died Friday, July 17, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Edward "Cool Eddie" Preston Coffman, 84, of Timberville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Renia Patsy (Cubbage) Goode, 73, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Megan Amanda Knicely, 29, of Elkton, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Polly Oakes, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Janice Lorrain (Lake) Presgraves, 82, of Luray, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Leonard Leroy Presgraves, 80, of Luray, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Margaret "Ma" Sherman, 93, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Michael Jerome Spain Sr., 57, of Luray, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements
Betty Jean Williams, 81, of Elkton, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Grace Health & Rehabilitation in Stanardsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.