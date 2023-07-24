Michael D. Akers Sr., 72, of Strasburg, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg.
Dorothy "June" Yancey Claytor, 93, of Grottoes, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Ralph Gene Riggleman, 70, of Timberville, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham is handling arrangements.
Barry Jennings Shoemaker, 63, of Grottoes, died Friday, July 21, 2023, in Waynesboro.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
