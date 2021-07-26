Richard Jefferson Bing, 67, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charles “Frankie” Cave, 85, of Luray, died Friday, July 23, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Michael Cornell Grandle, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Steven “Stevie” Ray Lam, 57, of Elkton, died Friday, July 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gloria Jean Housden Morris, 91, of Stanley, died Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Barbara Dean Smith, 70, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
