D'Earcy Paul Davis III, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangement are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evon Marie Hilliard, 66, of Stanley, died Friday, July 24, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ann Lewis Payne Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Victor J. Morrison Jr., 76, of Grottoes, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Melvin E. Nutter, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Vanessa Ann Phillips, 66, of Grottoes, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Andrew Floyd Temple, 72, of Port Republic, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
