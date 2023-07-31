Patricia S. Jones of Waynesboro, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
The Rev. John Francis Kuebler, 75, of Bridgewater, died Thursday July 27, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marianne Lee, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carl Delaney "Bog" McDorman, 86, of Rockingham, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Wanda Jean Miller, 67, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeal Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Roy Lee Royer, 71, of Mechanicsville, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Jeffrey Wayne Shifflett, 63, of Elkton, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
