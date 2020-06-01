Amber Sue Ball, 65, of Elkton, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Hazel F. Burner, 96, of Shenandoah, died Friday, May 29, 2020, in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dean Suter Clatterbuck, 83, of New Market, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carl Junior Cornett, 58, of Timberville, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary “Pat” Heishman Hill, 84, of New Market, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Mark J. Lewis, 62, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Virginia Lilly, 104, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Violet Rebecca Litten, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ashby Gary Miller, 76, of Hinton, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bonnie Virginia Sharpes, 87, of Dayton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Benjamin Charles “Ben” Shifflett, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Donnie Floyd Shull, 86, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Maxine Shultz, 89, of Mill Gap, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Naomi Virginia “Polly” Waggy, 91, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, May, 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kenneth Lee Weakley, 96, of Stanley, died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
William “Bill” Grant Wilkins, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday May 30, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Hammond “Hammy” Ashby Wrenn III, 84, of Rockingham, died Saturday May, 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
