Nelson John Robert Alexander, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Crestwood at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
S. Burt Blosser, 59, of Elkton, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Mary Jane Z. Branner, 87, of Timberville, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Phillip Andrew “Andy” Glick, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Lee Allen Goldizen, 87, of Winchester, and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handle by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Douglas Allen Hulvey, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Teddie Norwood Mongold, 71, of New Market, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joan ‘Joanie’ Alice Leatherman Moomau, of Annapolis, Md., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Jan. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Reginald “Reggie” Anthony Rohrbaugh, 66, of Fulks Run, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Tony Anthony Sager, 65, of Broadway, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Cornelius “Neil” Smith, 71, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
