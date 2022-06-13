Elenore (Wood) Altizer, 81, of Waynesboro, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Linda Packer Bazzle, 74, of Rockingham, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Clifford Randolph Sandridge, 87, of Luray, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
