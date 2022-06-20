Dale W. Bland, 85, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Barbara Ann Davis-Alderman, 78, of Buena Vista, died Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert "Bobby" James Lohr, 65, of Broadway, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Danny Claude Mitters, 72, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Magdalene (Hilliard) Redman, 87, formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Dianne Marie Reynolds, 84, a resident at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died May 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Lee Ruddle, 95, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
John Robert “Jay” Shoemaker, 84, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Barbara Jean Spitzer, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday June 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Frances "Nancy" Marie Orye Thomas, 80, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
