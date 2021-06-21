Everette Franklin Driver, 94, of Timberville, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Douglas Wayne Hahn, 69, of Staunton, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Martha June Good Hedger, 89, of Dayton, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth Gooden Huffer, 97, of McGaheysville, died Friday, June 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Elwood Oscar “Fuzz” Phillips, 79, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Willow Estates in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
The Rev. Lloyd Keith Powers, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Judy Mae Gordon Propst, 76, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Chandra Mae Wilson Sanders, 46, of Rockingham, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
The Rev. Charles Warren Shoemaker Jr., 75, of Hinton, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carole Bowman Thacker, 88, of Dayton, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
