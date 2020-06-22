Preston E. Estep Sr., 78, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Ruby Helen Fox Funk died Friday, June 19, 2020, at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehab in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John "Bobby" Robert Kite, 71, of Shenandoah, died Sunday June 21, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Juanita Faye Lam, 73, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Gail Lee Sherman, 65, of Broadway, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Franklin Strickler, 60, of Luray, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
