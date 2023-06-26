Kenneth R. Arey, 72, of Grottoes, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Sandra Garber Heatwole, 76, of Rockingham, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Gary H. Holloway, 78, of Grottoes, died Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Alvin Wright Horn Jr., 75, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Steven F. Ruddle, 71, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
John Mark Ryman, 90, of Luray, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements
Edith Shifflett of Elkton, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Eldred Eugene Shifflett, 68, of Elkton, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Carl Robert “Pete” Strawderman, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna Mae Wimer, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at EA Hawse Healthcare Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
