The Rev. Eston Lee Cullers, 88, formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the home of his son in Maysville, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Reginald Henry "Junior" Dawson Jr., 79, of Stanley, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Beulah Catherine Elliott, 92, of Elkton, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alice Ebersole Geiman, 81, of Bridgewater, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy "Dot" Irine Payne Harlow, 87, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
William Kibler, 81, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Viola Mae (Keplinger) Mace, 95, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Carolyn Osborne, 76, of Broadway, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William Madison Posey, 95, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
James William Sites, 96, a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Steven “Steve” Kiser Smith, 67, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dottie Lou Warner, 77, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
