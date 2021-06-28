Charlotte Ann Bledsoe, 72, of Timberville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Harry Crawford, 77, of Grottoes, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Juanita Kile Hartman, 81, of Staunton, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mereta Elaine (Kiracofe) Landes, 104, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Marjorie Ellen (Bowman) Longbon, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Sadie Elizabeth "Kitty" Prodger, 91, of Culpeper, died Friday, June 25, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Erwin H. Rempel, 76, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth Orsellia Smith Stanley, 96, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Isaac "Ike" Martin Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carolyn Anne Huffman Wetsel, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
