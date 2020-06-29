James "Jim" Edwin Atwood, 85, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sunnyside Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Alvin Leroy Corbin Jr., 77, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Roy Lee Derrer, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Violet Irene Hensley, 86, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Staunton.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Ruth Virginia Price, 96, of Rockingham, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
