David James Burton, 79, of Maysville, W.Va., and formerly of Marion County, W.Va., died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Peggy Ann Lawson Dean, 80, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Leslie Jo Dow, 57, of Dayton, died Friday, June 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jack Eldridge Eye, 67, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Connie Marie Hodge, 55, of Timberville, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
David Dwayne “Davy” Moreland, 53, of Scherr, W.Va., died Thursday, June 1, 2023, as the result of a logging accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anna Morris,79, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Wright Funeral Home in Philippi, W.Va.
Lawrence M. Sager, 74, of Harrisburg, Pa., died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Local arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Eugene Kraybill Souder, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Don "Donnie" Burl Southerly, 71, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Rizalina “Lina” (Bareng) Sprowl, 65, formerly of Swoope, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Aiea, Hawaii.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Joyce Van Vickle, 75, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Vicki Lynn Fitzwater Wackett, 57, of Timberville, died Friday, June 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Waneta Rose (Welch) Wegner, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
