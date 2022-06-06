Roy Edward "Eddie" Breeden Jr., 54, of Shenanoah, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charles "Bill" Custer, 93, of Mount Clinton, died Friday, June 3, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy "Mitzi" Lee MacAllister, 97, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Lee Simmons, 64, of Charlottesville, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Betty Diane Harman Stickley, 60, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, June 3, 2022, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
James Oliver 'Jim' Swope, 81, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Farn "Flip" Zirkle, 80, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
