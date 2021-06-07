Brock Richard Bland, 20, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Franklin, W.Va., as the result of an ATV accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Roberta "Betty" Elizabeth Blood, 97, of Rockingham County, Va., and formerly of Gaithersburg, Md., died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roberta "Robin" Dougher Branigan, 87, of New Market, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Wayne Cave, 63, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Teresa Ann (Alexander) Goss, 60, of Canton, Ohio, and formerly of Shenandoah, Va., died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Roy Eston Koontz, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg W.Va.
Nancy Louise Stroop Lloyd, 74, of Quicksburg, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Janet Elaine Madden, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph Patrick McGinley, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janet Marie Runion, 77, of Gerrardstown, W.Va., died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Berkley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
