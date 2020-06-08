Leon Thurston Armentrout, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert L. ‘Buddy’ Blose Sr., 91, of Fishersville, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Connie Faye Breeden, 63, of Crimora, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Jeremy Driver, 40, of Hinton, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Mildred Geetter, 87, of Singers Glen, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nora Arlene Mowbray, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth Virginia Sampson, 92, of Shenandoah, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paul Henry Steagall Jr., 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Jane (Powers) Strickler, 81, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
