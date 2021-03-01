Catherine "Kathy" Newman Cardin, 63, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Harold Franklin Good, 99, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
William "Billy" Noel Hopkins Jr., 69, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Realie Mae Meadows, 89, of Elkton, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Accordius at Greene County.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Robert Jackson Mitchell, 92, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Timberview Crossings Nursing Home in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Robert Martin "Bobby" Neale, 77, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lysle Eugene Rohrbaugh, 61, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ray Emory Shifflett, 83, of Penn Laird, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg
Sally Ann St. John, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ollie Mae Stoneberger, 77, of Stanley, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
