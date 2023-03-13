Linda Kaye Burchfield died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Shelby Bare Custer, 83, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert T. “Hank” Fravel, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral in Harrisonburg.
Oris Dale Harper, 86, of Fort Defiance, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Staunton.
Earl Lee Madison, 82, of Reedville, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lancashire Rehabilitation Center in Kilmarnock.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Shifflett, 82, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Monte X Willis of Raleigh, N.C., died Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
