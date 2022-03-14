Ruth Ann Columbia, 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, March 11, 2022.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rachel Louise Middleton, 88, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Middletown.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Guy Earl Mongold Jr., 94, formerly of Dorcas, W.Va., died Friday, March 11, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Hayes Franklin Moyer, 63, of Bergton, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joey Steven Reece, 71, of Verona, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Ina Mae (Blosser) Richards, 87, of New Market, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
