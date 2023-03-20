David Andrew Birchfield, 58, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jean Sylvia Chandler, 84, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Ruth Marie Coffman, 82, of Timberville, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thomas John Freeland, 56, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Pauline M. Carr Fulk, 94, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ellen Mae Ritchie Garber, 88, of Broadway, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Sue Carol Laskey, 77, of Marlinton, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital at Buckeye, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton, W.Va.
Richard “Bubba” Ritchie Jr., 53, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Allen Rule Jr., 93, of Monterey, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Christopher Paul Scott, 61, of Penn Laird, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Judy May Smith, 74, of Stanley, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the home of her daughter in New Market.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Liesbeth Margarete Freiwald Smith, 93, of Ashburn, Va., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
Robert Lee “Bob” Whitmer, 91, of Penn Laird, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
