Fred Milton Bowman, 96, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ethel (Kisamore) Phares Dickerson, 90, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Heritage Hall Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Garland Bradford Dunn, 86, of Mount Sidney, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Leon J. Lucas, of Bridgewater, died Friday, March 24, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Harry Byrd Morris, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christine Bell Tellefsen, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
