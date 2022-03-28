Donald Ray Collins Sr., 73, of New Market, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Alice Griffith, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Norval Anthony Howe, 62, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeffery Wayne Mace Jr., 19, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Peggy Ann Nelson, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeffrey Alan Stultz, 60, of Broadway, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Hunter Barry Wilberger Sr., 86, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
