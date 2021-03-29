Karen Ann Housden Ahmed, 65, of Sterling, and formerly of Luray, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Herman R. “Buddy” Gooden Jr., 77, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David "Doc" Owen Housden, 52, of Luray, died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Shirley Elizabeth Moyers Lilly, 99, of Hinton, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paula Jean Shifflett, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bob Tofferi, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.