Dewey Wayne Atkins, 71, of Dayton, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Luke Mummau Drescher, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Oak Lea of VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennis Wesley Garber, 75, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Arleta Nell Helmick, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Dolly Armentrout Huffman, 89, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joyce Edna Law, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Frances Elizabeth (Sprinkle) Miller, 98, of Bridgewater, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jill Elizabeth Allen Painter, 69, of Stanley, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Elijah Befree Pittington, 44, formerly of Keezletown, died Saturday March 4, 2023, at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Camilla Ann Rader, 83, of Dayton, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Josephine “Jo” Gildersleeve Snyder, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at Willow Estates.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shirley Ann (Snyder) Williams, 86, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
