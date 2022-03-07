Amy Jo Simmers Baker, 49, of Staunton, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Bradley Bingham Barnes Jr. died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Marcia Mae Brown, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Harry “Bud” Delawder Jr., 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Marvin Leland Garber, 98, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Ressie M. Kimble, 93, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert Keith Landacre, 52, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
George James "Jim" Muth Sr., 82, of Lost River, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Edmund Underhill O’Steen IV, 53, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lorine Cardin Smith, 93, formerly of Elkton, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Chester, Va.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
