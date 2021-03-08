Sharon Delores Collinsworth, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 5, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dolan Brown Dove Jr., 76, of Timberville, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Jane Frye Greaver, 76, of Timberville, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Martin Hernandez, 17, of New Market, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Russell Franklin Johnson, 69, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Rosella Biller Mundy, 86, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David "Cameron" Oates II, 28, of St. Albans, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roy Lee Stroop, 77, of Verona, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at U.Va. Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Lorraine Cathlene Helmick Suter, 77, of Ambler, Pa., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Craft Funeral Home in Erdenheim, Pa.
