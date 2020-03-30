Gerald Lee “Jerry” Johns, 55, of Timberville, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Helen Reubush Magalis, 91, of McGaheysville, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Walter Farris Mills, 91, of Rileyville, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Skyview Nursing Home in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Treva Belle Mongold Smith Mullins, 94, of New Market, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Floyd “Jack” Lee Shifflett, 76, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Dennis Meredith Smith, 73, of Bergton, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Deborah Jean (Miller) Strickler, 66, of Luray, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
