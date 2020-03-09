Betty Driver Funkhouser, 80, of Broadway, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruth Marie Kreider Heatwole, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
George M. “Buck” Howell Jr., 72, of Reedsville, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Eston Delmus “Bud” Kimble, 75, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Greta Garber Marks, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Berlon Juanita Rice, 88, of Elkton, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
