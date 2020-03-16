I. Maxine Bowman, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth Anniebell Davis, 99, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Victoria Elaine Ford, 71, of Grottoes, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Maxine Ann Gooden, of Grottoes, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Keith Alan Shifflett, 41, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Geraldine Waterhouse, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sunnyside Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.