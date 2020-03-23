John Charles Folks Jr., 78, of Grottoes, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Eugene Heatwole, 75, of Rockingham, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dorothy Mae Hefner, 91, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Alice V. Kehne, 94, of Brandywine, W.Va., and formerly of Brunswick, Md., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Rosalind Virginia Kyger, 98, of Port Republic, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Marshall, 68, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ruth Phipps Metzel, 93, of Rockingham, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Geneva Meadows Oliver, 92, of Parkville, Md., died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Minota Rae Porter, 83, of New Market, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Jerry David Silvious, 70, of Quicksburg, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
