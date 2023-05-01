Linda Lou (Vance) Cosner, 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Harry “Buck” William Elliott Jr., 89, of Broadway, and formerly of Winchester, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home in Winchester.
Hazel Pauline Hose, 86, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Dr. Wiley Thomas “Tom” Hurt, 87, of Baxter, Tenn., and formerly of Chapel Hill, Tenn., died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Norris E. Miller, 87, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Richard L. Ours, 70, of Rockingham, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Bruce Stanley Short, 77, of Stanley, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
