Mary Ellen Armentrout Back, 88, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Penn Laird, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
H. Preston Freeman, USMC (Ret.), 80, of Penn Laird, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gary Matthew Meadows, 62, of Elkton, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anthie Sereti Pappas, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Reba Kathryn Sheffer Rawley, 90, died Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Hilda Warlitner Rhodes, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Frances Rothgeb Richards, 92, of White Post, died Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Tina Kay Shifflett, 54, of Elkton, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Kay Thomas Shirkey, 75, of Linville, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Melinda Kay Sours, 53, of Luray, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ryan Scott Whetzel, 20, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
