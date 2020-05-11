Barbara Zirkle Buhl, 87, of New Market, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
James Christopher “Chris” Cofer, 46, of Dayton, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Londia Viola Mongold Deavers, 88, of Rockingham, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lillie Crawford Hawkins, 86, of Elkton, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Dorothy Pence Hess, 92, of Broadway, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Emily Dawn Harmon Hill, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kenneth R. Laundry, 77, of New Market, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
Betty Lee Oates, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Macie J. Mowery Van Slyke, 86, of Mozer, W.Va., died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ermon Edward Thomas, 76, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Michael Trent “Grizz” VanMeter, 65, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Friday, May 8, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert Edward Williams III, 48, of Fisher, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
