Wilson G. Bogan, 81, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Martha Naomi Rodes Burkholder, 88, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Heartland Home in Dayton.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harry Lee DePoy, 84, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Edward Greene, 74, of Crimora, died Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Peggy Charlotte Huffer, 84, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Blue Ridge Nursing and Rehab.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
David Gordon Rosier, 66, of Frosty Hollow, Fisher, W.Va., died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Meredith Lee Sine of Bridgewater, and formerly of Woodstock, died Friday, May 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Dianne Louise Summy, 82, of Fishersville, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
