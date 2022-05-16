Doris Allegra Good Bomberger, 90, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carroll Jennings Hill, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Julie "Judy" Ward Hoover, 79, of Rockingham, died Friday, May 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Polly Ann Lambert, 83, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nettie Sullivan Lee, 103, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Muriel Kathleen Nicosia, 92, formerly of Rockingham, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge, N.J.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ray Dennis Shank, 65, of Dayton, died Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
