Robert N. “Bob” Branson, 94, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Janet Shockey Einstein, 99, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home at Sunnyside in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg
Larry Lee Finks, 80, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronnie Matthew Good, 79, of Stanley, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Priscilla Carlton Leary, 70, of Mount Sidney, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Donald Frank Michael, 80, of Rockingham County, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg.
Chad "Wooddog" Anthony Mines, 46, of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Virginia Propst, 87, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Janet Ritchie Sager, 76, of Criders, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
